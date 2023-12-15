Lindenwood visits IUPUI following Monroe’s 20-point game

Lindenwood Lions (4-6) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI hosts the…

Lindenwood Lions (4-6) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI hosts the Lindenwood Lions after Bryce Monroe scored 20 points in IUPUI’s 101-65 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Jaguars are 2-1 in home games. IUPUI allows 79.0 points and has been outscored by 13.8 points per game.

The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Lindenwood is seventh in the OVC allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

IUPUI’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 66.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 79.0 IUPUI gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Keenon Cole is averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 14.4 points for Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

