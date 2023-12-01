Lindenwood Lions to visit Idaho State Bengals Saturday

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Idaho State Bengals (3-4) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes…

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Idaho State Bengals (3-4)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Idaho State and Lindenwood will play.

The Bengals have gone 2-0 in home games. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 68.1 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Lions have gone 0-3 away from home. Lindenwood has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Idaho State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Parker is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Idaho State.

Keith Haymon is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.2 points. Keenon Cole is averaging 16.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for Lindenwood.

