Lindenwood hosts Southern Indiana following Hernandez’s 35-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (6-7)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Lindenwood Lions after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 35 points in Southern Indiana’s 93-91 overtime loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lions are 3-2 in home games. Lindenwood ranks eighth in the OVC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Keenon Cole averaging 4.7.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 0-1 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Lindenwood’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Beane is averaging 13.3 points for the Lions. Cole is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

AJ Smith is averaging 12.2 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Hernandez is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.