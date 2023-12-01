Lilly leads Brown against Bryant after 21-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at Brown Bears (2-6) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under…

Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at Brown Bears (2-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays the Bryant Bulldogs after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 21 points in Brown’s 82-77 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bears have gone 1-1 in home games. Brown ranks third in the Ivy League with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 5.4.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in road games. Bryant ranks second in the America East shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Brown scores 75.0 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 73.5 Bryant gives up. Bryant scores 6.4 more points per game (80.8) than Brown gives up to opponents (74.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 20.3 points and 3.3 assists. Owusu-Anane is shooting 53.9% and averaging 17.1 points for Brown.

Sherif Kenney is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 12.5 points and 2.6 rebounds for Bryant.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

