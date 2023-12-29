Lilly and Brown host Stony Brook

Brown Bears (4-9) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6) Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves…

Brown Bears (4-9) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 26 points in Brown’s 71-67 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Seawolves are 5-1 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 1-5 on the road. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League with 12.2 assists per game led by Lilly averaging 2.8.

Stony Brook averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Brown gives up. Brown averages 69.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 73.8 Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Frey is averaging 9.3 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Lilly is averaging 19.4 points for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 12.9 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.