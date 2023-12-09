Lilly and Brown host Providence

Brown Bears (3-8) at Providence Friars (7-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Providence…

Brown Bears (3-8) at Providence Friars (7-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Providence Friars after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 22 points in Brown’s 67-64 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Friars are 6-0 in home games. Providence is fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 38.6 rebounds. Devin Carter paces the Friars with 8.1 boards.

The Bears have gone 1-4 away from home. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Providence’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Brown gives up. Brown averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Providence allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.8 points for Providence.

Lilly is averaging 19.4 points for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

