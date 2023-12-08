Liberty hosts Grand Canyon after Harrison’s 23-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1, 2-0 WAC) at Liberty Flames (7-2) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1, 2-0 WAC) at Liberty Flames (7-2)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits the Liberty Flames after Rayshon Harrison scored 23 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-73 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Flames have gone 3-0 in home games. Liberty is second in the CUSA with 15.3 assists per game led by Colin Porter averaging 3.7.

The Antelopes are 1-0 in road games. Grand Canyon is fourth in the WAC scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Collin Moore averaging 5.3.

Liberty averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 14 points. Kaden Metheny is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.2 points for Liberty.

Tyon Grant-Foster averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Harrison is averaging 15.5 points and 3.6 assists for Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

