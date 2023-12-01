Liberty Flames and the Charleston (SC) Cougars play in Boca Raton, Florida

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) vs. Liberty Flames (6-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7;…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) vs. Liberty Flames (6-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames play the Charleston (SC) Cougars at FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Flames have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Liberty ranks fourth in the CUSA with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 4.9.

The Cougars have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Charleston (SC) is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Liberty makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Charleston (SC) averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Brody Peebles is shooting 54.0% and averaging 12.6 points for Liberty.

Reyne Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Ante Brzovic is averaging 11.5 points and six rebounds for Charleston (SC).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.