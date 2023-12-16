Liberty defeats Saint Andrews (NC) 99-26

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Zander Yates and Brody Peebles both scored 23 points as Liberty beat Saint Andrews (NC) 99-26…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Zander Yates and Brody Peebles both scored 23 points as Liberty beat Saint Andrews (NC) 99-26 on Saturday.

Yates shot 8 for 9, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Flames (9-3). Peebles shot 9 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Garrett McRae led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 11 points. S

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

