Home » College Basketball » Liberty defeats Saint Andrews…

Liberty defeats Saint Andrews (NC) 99-26

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 3:02 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Zander Yates and Brody Peebles both scored 23 points as Liberty beat Saint Andrews (NC) 99-26 on Saturday.

Yates shot 8 for 9, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Flames (9-3). Peebles shot 9 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Garrett McRae led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 11 points. S

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

