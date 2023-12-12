Liberty and Tennessee State meet for non-conference showdown

Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-3) Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kinyon Hodges and the…

Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-3)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kinyon Hodges and the Tennessee State Tigers take on Kyle Rode and the Liberty Flames in non-conference action.

The Flames have gone 3-1 in home games. Liberty is 7-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 1-3 on the road. Tennessee State is third in the OVC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Liberty makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Tennessee State has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rode is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.6 points. Kaden Metheny is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.2 points for Liberty.

EJ Bellinger is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Christian Brown is averaging 15 points for Tennessee State.

