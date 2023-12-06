Lewis’ 15 help Illinois State knock off Northern Kentucky 62-59

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Kendall Lewis’ 15 points helped Illinois State defeat Northern Kentucky 62-59 on Wednesday night. Darius Burford’s…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Kendall Lewis’ 15 points helped Illinois State defeat Northern Kentucky 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Darius Burford’s layup for Illinois State ended the scoring with 58 seconds left.

Lewis added six rebounds for the Redbirds (6-3). Dalton Banks added 14 points while going 5 of 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range), and he also had six rebounds. Burford had 13 points and shot 5 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Norse (5-4) were led by Marques Warrick, who recorded 15 points. Cade Meyer added 10 points for Northern Kentucky. In addition, Michael Bradley finished with eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

