Leopard leads Samford against Alabama A&M after 21-point outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) at Samford Bulldogs (7-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -18.5; over/under…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) at Samford Bulldogs (7-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -18.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Chandler Leopard scored 21 points in Samford’s 128-82 win against the Lagrange Panthers.

The Samford Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Samford leads the SoCon with 40.0 points in the paint led by A.J. Staton-McCray averaging 8.0.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 0-6 in road games. Alabama A&M has a 1-5 record against opponents above .500.

Samford’s average of 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 65.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.9 Samford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor Achor is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Samford Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Samford.

Dailin Smith is averaging 12.5 points for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 8.8 points for Alabama A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.