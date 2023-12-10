Leopard and Samford host Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) at Samford Bulldogs (7-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the Alabama…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) at Samford Bulldogs (7-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Chandler Leopard scored 21 points in Samford’s 128-82 victory over the Lagrange Panthers.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 7-0 at home. Samford averages 19.7 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Rylan Jones with 4.0.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 0-6 in road games. Alabama A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dailin Smith averaging 2.5.

Samford is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 65.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.9 Samford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor Achor is shooting 57.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Samford Bulldogs. Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Samford.

Smith is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 8.8 points for Alabama A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

