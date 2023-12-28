Leons scores 15, Bradley beats Truman State 69-47

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons scored 15 points to help Bradley defeat Truman State 69-47 on Thursday night. Leons…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons scored 15 points to help Bradley defeat Truman State 69-47 on Thursday night.

Leons also contributed eight rebounds for the Braves (8-5). Duke Deen scored 13 points and added five assists. Darius Hannah shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and four steals.

The Bulldogs were led by Casen Lawrence, who posted 11 points. Landon Eiland added 10 points and two blocks for Truman State. Joe Knutson also had six points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.