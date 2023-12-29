NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Lendeborg scores 24, UAB downs UNC Asheville 90-85

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 10:38 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as UAB defeated UNC Asheville 90-85 on Friday night.

Eric Gaines scored 20 points and added seven assists and three steals for the Blazers (8-5). Javian Davis added 16 points.

Drew Pember finished with 30 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (8-7). UNC Asheville also got 14 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks from Nicholas McMullen.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

