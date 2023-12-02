Lehigh visits UMBC after Higgins’ 24-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) at UMBC Retrievers (4-5) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -1; over/under is…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) at UMBC Retrievers (4-5)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -1; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the UMBC Retrievers after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 24 points in Lehigh’s 62-61 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Retrievers are 3-1 on their home court. UMBC averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Lehigh has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

UMBC is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UMBC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Brown is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Retrievers. Khydarius Smith is averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 62.2% for UMBC.

Higgins is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 12.0 points for Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.