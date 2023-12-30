Lehigh visits Marist on 6-game road slide

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8) at Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8) at Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will aim to stop its six-game road slide when the Mountain Hawks play Marist.

The Red Foxes are 3-0 on their home court. Marist averages 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 0-6 away from home. Lehigh is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marist averages 67.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 75.1 Lehigh allows. Lehigh has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% for Marist.

Keith Higgins Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.2 points for Lehigh.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.