Lehigh visits Boston College, looks to break road slide

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) at Boston College Eagles (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Boston College looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. Boston College is seventh in the ACC scoring 78.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Lehigh averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Boston College makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Lehigh averages 75.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 71.0 Boston College gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.2 points. Quinten Post is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.7 points for Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

