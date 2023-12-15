Leffew and Mount St. Mary’s host Saint Francis (PA)

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Dakota Leffew scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 77-64 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Red Flash have gone 2-1 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) allows 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 1-5 in road games. Mount St. Mary’s averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 64.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 70.0 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Eli Wilborn is averaging 7.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 56.4% for Saint Francis (PA).

Leffew is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 12.7 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.