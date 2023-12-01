Leffew and Mount St. Mary’s host Manhattan

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on the Manhattan Jaspers after Dakota Leffew scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 87-83 overtime loss to the Howard Bison.

The Jaspers have gone 1-0 at home. Manhattan gives up 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 0-3 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Manhattan’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Manhattan gives up.

The Jaspers and Mountaineers meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seydou Traore is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Jaspers. Rokas Jocys is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Manhattan.

Leffew is shooting 31.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 9.8 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.