Leffew and Mount St. Mary’s host LIU

Long Island Sharks (1-9) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Long Island Sharks (1-9) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -14; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts the Long Island Sharks after Dakota Leffew scored 26 points in Mount St. Mary’s 94-82 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is seventh in the MAAC in rebounding with 35.5 rebounds. Jedy Cordilia leads the Mountaineers with 4.5 boards.

The Sharks are 0-8 in road games. LIU has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.8% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 62.6 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 71.7 Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew is averaging 18 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Eric Acker is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 10.1 points for LIU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.