Lee scores 28 points, No. 13 Kansas State women use big third quarter to race past Missouri 84-56

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting and No. 13 Kansas State used a…

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting and No. 13 Kansas State used a big third quarter to roll to an 84-56 win over Missouri in the inaugural Bill Snyder Basketball Classic on Saturday.

Snyder, a former football coach at Kansas State and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, is a St. Joseph, Missouri native.

Brylee Glenn had 10 points in the third quarter when the Wildcats were 15-of-21 shooting, going 11 of 12 inside the arc and 4 of 9 from deep. Missouri was 4 of 14 with four turnovers and saw a seven-point halftime deficit balloon to 68-37.

Glenn finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Wildcats (9-1), Serena Sundell had 11 points and eight assists and Gabby Gregory had 10 points. Lee had nine rebounds to just miss setting the KSU record for double-doubles. She remains tied with Kendra Wecker with 52. Sundell had eight assists and the team finished with 25 of 35 baskets.

Abby Feit and Hayley Frank had 13 points apiece for the Tigers (7-4) and Mama Dembele had 11.

Kansas State hit all seven shots, four of them 3-pointers, in an 18-0 run in the third quarter. Missouri missed four shots and had two turnovers.

Despite the hot quarter, K-State shot just 49% and was 8 of 33 from long range. Missouri finished at 25% (18 of 62) from the field and was outrebounded by 15.

Lee had six points in a 10-0 run that put Kansas State in the lead. The run erased a 20-15 deficit and Lee’s three-point play made it 25-20 midway through the second quarter.

Lee had 12 points in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored Mizzou 19-10 to take a 32-25 lead. Lee had 18 at the break on 7-of-9 shooting but the Wildcats were 2 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 49% overall.

Missouri, which led 15-13 after one quarter, shot just 25% (8 of 32) in the first half.

Missouri plays at Illinois on Dec. 17. Kansas State starts a three-game home stand against North Florida on Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.