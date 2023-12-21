Leach scores 20 as Fairfield beats Fairleigh Dickinson 92-69

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Leach’s 20 points helped Fairfield defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 92-69 on Thursday night. Leach added eight…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Leach’s 20 points helped Fairfield defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 92-69 on Thursday night.

Leach added eight rebounds for the Stags (6-6). Caleb Fields scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Birima Seck finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

Jo’el Emanuel led the way for the Knights (6-7) with 18 points. Ansley Almonor added 15 points and nine rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, DeVante Jamison had eight points.

