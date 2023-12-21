CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Leach scores 20 as Fairfield beats Fairleigh Dickinson 92-69

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 9:27 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Leach’s 20 points helped Fairfield defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 92-69 on Thursday night.

Leach added eight rebounds for the Stags (6-6). Caleb Fields scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Birima Seck finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

Jo’el Emanuel led the way for the Knights (6-7) with 18 points. Ansley Almonor added 15 points and nine rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, DeVante Jamison had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

