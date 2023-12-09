Leach scores 15 as Fairfield defeats Sacred Heart 67-57

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Leach scored 15 points as Fairfield beat cross-town rival Sacred Heart 67-57 on Saturday night.…



Leach was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Stags (4-6). Jasper Floyd scored 10 points while shooting 2 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Brycen Goodine had 10 points and was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Pioneers (4-7) were led in scoring by Raymond Espinal-Guzman, who finished with 11 points. Nico Galette added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Sacred Heart. In addition, Alex Sobel finished with 10 points and two steals.

Up next for Fairfield is a matchup Sunday with Wagner at home. Sacred Heart visits Providence on Saturday.

