Leach leads Fairfield against Le Moyne after 20-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces the Le Moyne Dolphins after Jalen Leach scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 92-69 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Stags have gone 2-2 in home games. Fairfield averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Dolphins are 1-8 in road games. Le Moyne is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Fairfield averages 73.7 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 73.3 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 11.2 points. Leach is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

Luke Sutherland is averaging 15.1 points for the Dolphins. Ocypher Owens is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.