Leach and Fairfield host Yale

Fairfield Stags (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Yale Bulldogs (5-4) New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Fairfield Stags (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Yale Bulldogs (5-4)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces the Yale Bulldogs after Jalen Leach scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 88-81 win over the Rider Broncs.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 75.1 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Stags are 1-3 in road games. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Peyton Smith averaging 2.1.

Yale is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 73.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 69.7 Yale allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11 points. Bez Mbeng is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.0 points for Yale.

Brycen Goodine is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Stags. Jasper Floyd is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for Fairfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.