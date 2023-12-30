Leach and Fairfield host Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -11.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts the Le Moyne Dolphins after Jalen Leach scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 92-69 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Stags are 2-2 in home games. Fairfield has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.

The Dolphins are 1-8 on the road. Le Moyne ranks sixth in the NEC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaiyem Cleary averaging 4.4.

Fairfield is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 11.2 points. Leach is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Luke Sutherland is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 15.1 points. Ocypher Owens is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.