Le Moyne hosts Dartmouth following Sutherland’s 35-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Luke Sutherland scored 35 points in Le Moyne’s 91-79 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Dolphins have gone 2-0 in home games. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 75.5 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Big Green are 0-4 on the road. Dartmouth is eighth in the Ivy League with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Jaren Johnson averaging 6.2.

Le Moyne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 62.1 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 75.5 Le Moyne gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sutherland is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Le Moyne.

Jayden Williams averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 17.5 points for Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

