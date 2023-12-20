Latson scores 23, No. 21 Florida State women rout Alabama State 110-45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson’s 23 points led six players in double figures and No. 21 Florida State coasted…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson’s 23 points led six players in double figures and No. 21 Florida State coasted to a 110-45 win over Alabama State on Wednesday.

The Seminoles scored the first 17 points of the game and led 34-9 after one quarter and stretched the lead to 60-18 at the half, closing with an 18-2 run. The lead reached 57 points, 84-27, entering the fourth quarter and was 67 in the final minute.

The 110 points tied for the third most in Florida State history, behind the 114 in 1991 and 113 in 2022. The 65-point win was the sixth largest and biggest since winning by 66 in 2009. And the 14 3-pointers were one shy of a school record.

Alexis Tucker and Sara Bejedi both had 15 points for the Seminoles (9-3), Makayla Timpson had 14 with eight rebounds and O’Mariah Gordon scored 10, putting all five starters in double figures. Brianna Turnage had 11 on the bench, going 4 for 4 with three 3s.

Cordasia Harris led the Hornets (0-10) with eight points. Alabama State shot 25%.

Latson had 11 in the first quarter when FSU was 10 of 15 with three 3-pointers and went 11 of 12 from the foul line. The Seminoles were 5 of 7 behind the arc and 9 of 16 overall in the second quarter.

The Hornets were 7 of 32 from the field (22%) in the first half, the Seminoles 8 of 13 from 3-point range.

FSU finished 26 of 29 from the line.

Florida State starts the Atlantic Coast Conference season at home against Georgia Tech on Dec. 29.

