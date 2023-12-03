Live Radio
Latson scores 15 points, Bejedi and Timpson 14, No. 15 Florida State tops Kent State 79-49

The Associated Press

December 3, 2023, 4:28 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 15 points, Sara Bejedi and Makayla Timpson added 14 each and No. 15 Florida State pulled away from Kent State 76-49 on Sunday.

The Golden Flashes ended the first quarter on a 10-0 run for a 14-11 lead. They trailed 31-24 at the half after shooting 4 of 18 in the second quarter.

Latson scored the last five points of the third quarter to push the Seminoles’ lead to 51-39 and they outscored Kent State 25-10 in the fourth quarter.

O’Mariah Gordon scored 11 points for Florida State (6-2). The Seminoles only shot 37% (27 of 73) but had eight 3-pointers.

Jenna Batsch had 13 points for the Golden Flashes (4-3) and Corynne Hauser scored 10. Bridget Dunn had 12 rebounds and nine points. Kent State only shot 25% (18 of 73), going 5 of 22 from long range. Twice Kent State missed eight straight shots and two other times they missed seven in a row.

The Golden Flashes won the rebounding battle 53-51, but Florida State had a 17-2 advantage in fast-break points.

The Seminoles play Jacksonville at home on Thursday before participating in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut, next Sunday where they will face No. 2 UCLA.

