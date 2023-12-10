Lathon has 26 as Morehead State defeats North Alabama 86-77

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Lathon scored 26 points as Morehead State beat North Alabama 86-77 on Sunday. Lathon also…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Lathon scored 26 points as Morehead State beat North Alabama 86-77 on Sunday.

Lathon also contributed six rebounds for the Eagles (7-3). Drew Thelwell scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Riley Minix shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

Jacari Lane led the Lions (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and four assists. Tim Smith Jr. added 21 points and 10 rebounds for North Alabama. In addition, Damien Forrest finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

