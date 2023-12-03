Lathon and Morehead State host Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) at Morehead State Eagles (5-3) Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) at Morehead State Eagles (5-3)

Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces the Chattanooga Mocs after Jordan Lathon scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 61-50 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Drew Thelwell averaging 3.9.

The Mocs have gone 1-1 away from home. Chattanooga ranks eighth in the SoCon scoring 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Sam Alexis averaging 7.3.

Morehead State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Chattanooga averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Morehead State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Minix is scoring 16.1 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Lathon is averaging 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% for Morehead State.

Honor Huff is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.7 points for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 13.7 points for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

