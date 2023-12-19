Langley and UNC Greensboro host High Point

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-2) at High Point Panthers (8-4) High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-2) at High Point Panthers (8-4)

High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits the High Point Panthers after Keyshaun Langley scored 26 points in UNC Greensboro’s 72-65 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers have gone 5-0 at home. High Point leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 46.8 boards. Kimani Hamilton leads the Panthers with 8.2 rebounds.

The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. UNC Greensboro ranks second in the SoCon shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

High Point’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 19.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Hamilton is averaging 13.7 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for High Point.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 14.3 points for UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.