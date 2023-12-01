Lane leads North Alabama against Kansas State after 20-point showing

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits…

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the Kansas State Wildcats after Jacari Lane scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 86-71 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Kansas State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 0-3 on the road. North Alabama ranks sixth in the ASUN allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Kansas State averages 83.9 points, 9.0 more per game than the 74.9 North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Cam Carter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Kansas State.

KJ Johnson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Lions. Lane is averaging 12.3 points for North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

