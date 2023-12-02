Lane and North Alabama host Kansas State

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -17;…

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -17; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the Kansas State Wildcats after Jacari Lane scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 86-71 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Kansas State is fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 37.6 rebounds. Arthur Kaluma leads the Wildcats with 8.5 boards.

The Lions are 0-3 on the road. North Alabama ranks fifth in the ASUN with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 6.6.

Kansas State scores 83.9 points, 9.0 more per game than the 74.9 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats. Cam Carter is averaging 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for Kansas State.

KJ Johnson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Lions. Lane is averaging 12.3 points for North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

