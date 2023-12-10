Landrum’s 19 lead Boston University over Wagner 73-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Otto Landrum scored 19 points as Boston University beat Wagner 73-59 on Sunday. Landrum also had…

NEW YORK (AP) — Otto Landrum scored 19 points as Boston University beat Wagner 73-59 on Sunday.

Landrum also had 14 rebounds for the Terriers (4-6). Ethan Okwuosa added 12 points and eight rebounds. Nic Nobili had 12 points.

Zaire Williams finished with 15 points and two steals for the Seahawks (4-5). Tahron Allen added 13 points for Wagner. In addition, Julian Brown finished with 10 points.

