Lamar takes home win streak into matchup with UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) at Lamar Cardinals (4-5)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cardinals take on UL Monroe.

The Cardinals are 2-0 on their home court. Lamar ranks sixth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 78.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Warhawks are 1-3 in road games. UL Monroe ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Jalen Bolden averaging 6.1.

Lamar makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). UL Monroe averages 71.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 78.7 Lamar allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: BB Knight averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Terry Anderson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.8 points for Lamar.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10.0 points for UL Monroe.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

