Lamar takes home win streak into matchup with UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) at Lamar Cardinals (4-5) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) at Lamar Cardinals (4-5)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cardinals take on UL Monroe.

The Cardinals have gone 2-0 at home. Lamar averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Chris Pryor with 3.2.

The Warhawks are 1-3 on the road. UL Monroe is fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Bolden averaging 4.3.

Lamar averages 82.1 points, 12.0 more per game than the 70.1 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 71.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 78.7 Lamar gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Anderson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Lamar.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10 points for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.