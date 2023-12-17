Lamar plays Southern Miss, looks for 5th straight home win

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) at Lamar Cardinals (5-5) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Southern…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) at Lamar Cardinals (5-5)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Southern Miss aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in home games. Lamar ranks sixth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 78.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 on the road. Southern Miss scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Lamar scores 83.6 points, 16.4 more per game than the 67.2 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: BB Knight averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Adam Hamilton is shooting 56.0% and averaging 11.0 points for Lamar.

Austin Crowley is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Victor Hart is averaging 15.1 points for Southern Miss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

