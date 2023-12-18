Lamar faces Southern Miss, aims for 5th straight home win

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) at Lamar Cardinals (5-5) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) at Lamar Cardinals (5-5)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Southern Miss aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in home games. Lamar averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 on the road. Southern Miss is second in the Sun Belt allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Lamar makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Southern Miss averages 68.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 78.1 Lamar gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: BB Knight is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Adam Hamilton is averaging 11.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 56.0% for Lamar.

Austin Crowley is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Victor Hart is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for Southern Miss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.