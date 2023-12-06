Lamar and Florida A&M host Presbyterian

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -8; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Keith Lamar scored 29 points in Florida A&M’s 92-85 overtime loss to the Albany State (GA) Golden Rams.

The Blue Hose are 2-1 on their home court. Presbyterian has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rattlers are 0-3 in road games. Florida A&M is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Presbyterian scores 77.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 86.8 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Presbyterian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc. Marquis Barnett is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.3 points for Presbyterian.

Hantz Louis-Jeune is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging eight points. Lamar is averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

