Lafayette hosts Balanc and Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Lafayette Leopards (1-10)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on the Lafayette Leopards after Matt Balanc scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 77-57 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Leopards have gone 1-3 at home. Lafayette ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 1.4.

The Bobcats are 3-2 on the road. Quinnipiac scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Lafayette is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Lafayette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Sondberg is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Balanc is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 18.4 points. Amarri Tice is averaging 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

