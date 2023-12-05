Lafayette faces Columbia on 5-game slide

Lafayette Leopards (1-8) at Columbia Lions (6-3) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8; over/under is…

Lafayette Leopards (1-8) at Columbia Lions (6-3)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette enters the matchup with Columbia as losers of five straight games.

The Lions are 5-1 on their home court. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 4.6.

The Leopards have gone 0-4 away from home. Lafayette has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

Columbia’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Columbia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6% for Columbia.

Kyle Jenkins is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Leopards. Justin Vander Baan is averaging 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds for Lafayette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

