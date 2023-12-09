La Salle visits Sondberg and Lafayette

La Salle Explorers (7-2) at Lafayette Leopards (1-9) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -4.5; over/under…

La Salle Explorers (7-2) at Lafayette Leopards (1-9)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -4.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on the La Salle Explorers after Eric Sondberg scored 28 points in Lafayette’s 83-72 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Leopards are 1-2 on their home court. Lafayette is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Explorers are 0-2 on the road. La Salle ranks sixth in the A-10 with 14.6 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 5.0.

Lafayette averages 61.7 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 76.2 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 77.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the 72.5 Lafayette gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sondberg is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.7% for Lafayette.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Explorers. Brickus is averaging 15.8 points and five assists for La Salle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.