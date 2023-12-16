La Salle takes on No. 24 Miami (FL) following Marrero’s 20-point showing

La Salle Explorers (8-2) at Miami Hurricanes (7-2, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (8-2) at Miami Hurricanes (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes after Andres Marrero scored 20 points in La Salle’s 67-51 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Hurricanes have gone 5-0 at home. Miami (FL) is third in the ACC scoring 82.2 points while shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Explorers are 1-2 on the road. La Salle is fifth in the A-10 scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Miami (FL) makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). La Salle averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 58.1% for Miami (FL).

Marrero averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc. Khalil Brantley is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for La Salle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

