CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » La Salle takes down…

La Salle takes down Rosemont 107-41

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Zan’s 19 points helped La Salle defeat Rosemont 107-41 on Thursday.

Zan added seven rebounds and three steals for the Explorers (9-3). Rokas Jocius scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Daeshon Shepherd shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Ravens were led by Dejuan Taylor, who posted eight points. Zaki Gomez added eight points for Rosemont. In addition, Denelle Holly finished with seven points.

__

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up