La Salle hosts Loyola (MD) after Brantley’s 24-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-7) at La Salle Explorers (6-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Khalil Brantley scored 24 points in La Salle’s 93-92 overtime victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Explorers are 5-0 in home games. La Salle has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Greyhounds are 1-4 on the road. Loyola (MD) gives up 77.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

La Salle averages 79.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 77.1 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 67.1 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 78.1 La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jhamir Brickus is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Brantley is shooting 41.7% and averaging 18.4 points for La Salle.

Deon Perry is averaging 13.4 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. Golden Dike is averaging 9.5 points and eight rebounds for Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.