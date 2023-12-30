La Salle hosts Dockery and Howard

Howard Bison (4-9) at La Salle Explorers (9-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -6; over/under is…

Howard Bison (4-9) at La Salle Explorers (9-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -6; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits the La Salle Explorers after Marcus Dockery scored 24 points in Howard’s 94-81 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Explorers are 7-0 on their home court. La Salle scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bison have gone 1-6 away from home. Howard is the MEAC leader with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Towns averaging 5.1.

La Salle is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Howard allows to opponents. Howard has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Marrero averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Khalil Brantley is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Towns is averaging 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bison. Bryce Harris is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.