Kyman scores 25 to help Eastern Washington beat Air Force 73-68

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Kyman had 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 73-68 victory against Air Force on Saturday night.

Kyman was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Eagles (2-6). LeJuan Watts added 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Dane Erikstrup had nine points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

Ethan Taylor led the Falcons (7-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and three steals. Beau Becker added 17 points and two steals for Air Force. Rytis Petraitis also had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Falcons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

