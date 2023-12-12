Kyle Filipowski helps No. 21 Duke pull away after halftime to beat Hofstra 89-68

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski knocked down shots, attacked the glass and set up teammates on kickouts. By the…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski knocked down shots, attacked the glass and set up teammates on kickouts. By the end of the night, he had flirted with a triple-double while No. 21 Duke pulled away after halftime for a comfortable win.

The 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American had 28 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best eight assists as the Blue Devils beat Hofstra 89-68 on Tuesday night, turning in a productive all-around performance that included four 3-pointers and three blocked shots.

Coach Jon Scheyer said Filipowski was “just a force,” coming after he had just 17 points in his previous two games combined and shot 2 for 10 in his last outing.

“I think for me it was just a little mental,” Filipowski said. “But I’ve got a great supporting cast, great teammates, great coaches. They keep their confidence high in me and when I don’t overthink it, things tend to go really well. Getting out of that funk, just playing, having fun — it’s a great feeling.”

Duke (7-3) shot 55%, made 11 of 22 3-pointers and had four players in double figures while playing again without injured point guard Tyrese Proctor (ankle).

Jeremy Roach added 19 points and eight assists for Duke, which trailed 37-32 late in the first half before closing on a 12-2 burst before the break. That included a run of five straight made shots, a flurry that continued into the second half as Filipowski hit one right-corner 3 and then another to eventually push Duke to a 55-43 lead.

Darlinstone Dubar scored 24 points and hit seven 3s to lead the Pride (6-4), who shot 50% but committed 14 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Blue Devils.

“I think it was their size and athleticism that gave us some trouble,” Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton said. “We’re not used to playing that size and athleticism on a daily basis.”

BIG PICTURE

Hofstra: Picked fourth in the Coastal Athletic Association, the Pride had regrouped from a 1-2 start by winning five straight games before Saturday’s loss at St. Louis. Hofstra was trying for just its fourth win against an AP Top 25 opponent after claiming one in each of the previous two seasons.

Duke: The Blue Devils had lost two straight road games against nonconference opponents before beating Charlotte at home over the weekend. Filipowski had a big output despite seven turnovers, but Duke didn’t get rolling until the second half when it scored 20 points off turnovers.

“I thought we had great discipline, starting with controlling the ball,” Scheyer said. “I thought our pressure throughout — we didn’t pressure to get steals, but I just thought our pressure wore on them some.”

DUBAR’S FLAIR

Dubar, who came in averaging 17.7 points, hit five 3s by halftime. And he was eager to let Duke’s famously rowdy fans know about it.

After the third, he stared into the courtside section of “Cameron Crazies” as he backpedaled downcourt and raised a finger to his lips to demand quiet. Moments later, he hit another one, then ran down the court while counting off each 3 with his left hand for all to see.

UP NEXT

Hofstra: The Pride host Norfolk State on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils are entering their exam break and won’t play again until Dec. 20, when they face No. 6 Baylor at Madison Square Garden.

